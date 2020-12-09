Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

