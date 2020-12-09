Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apollo Medical (AMEH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH):

12/8/2020 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

12/7/2020 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

12/1/2020 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

11/30/2020 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

11/18/2020 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

11/17/2020 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

11/5/2020 – Apollo Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

10/12/2020 – Apollo Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of AMEH opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $975.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Apollo Medical Holdings Inc alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,867.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 34.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.