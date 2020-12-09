Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE HSC opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

