Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SAFT opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.18 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,515 shares of company stock worth $2,398,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

