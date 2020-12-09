BEST (NYSE:BEST) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEST. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BEST from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE BEST opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. BEST has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. On average, research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in BEST during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BEST by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

