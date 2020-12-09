Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $281,946.66. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,491 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,537,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 718.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

