Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

