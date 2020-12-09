Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after buying an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,514 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $22,805,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $11,966,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

