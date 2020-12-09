Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTDPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

