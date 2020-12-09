WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,025.

WSP stock opened at C$113.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.74. WSP Global Inc. has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$114.85.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

