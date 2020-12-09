CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

