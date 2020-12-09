CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 85.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

