Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.