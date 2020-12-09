Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.45.

BRLXF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities began coverage on Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

