Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $175,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $498,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). On average, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

