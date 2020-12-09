Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 140166 raised Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE:RKT opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,582,000.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.