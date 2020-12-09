Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,910,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

NYSE:OSH opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $56.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.