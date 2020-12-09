Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

