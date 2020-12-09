Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

