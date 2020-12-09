Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.80. Arlington Asset Investment shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 386,166 shares changing hands.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Arlington Asset Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Arlington Asset Investment news, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,496.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

