InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.15. InfuSystem shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 71,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, COO Carrie Lachance bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 64,745 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $773,702.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 175,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

