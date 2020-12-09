Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.42

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.42 and traded as high as $15.98. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 21,958 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

