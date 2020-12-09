Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.57

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.57 and traded as high as $47.37. Aqua America shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 845,472 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57.

About Aqua America (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

