(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.56

Shares of (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.56 and traded as high as $83.31. (MOG.A) shares last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 103,678 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOG.A. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of (MOG.A) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,040.63 and a beta of 1.49.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.50 million. (MOG.A) had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. (MOG.A)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

(MOG.A) Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

