HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.62. HG shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

