Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $11.99. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 26,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

