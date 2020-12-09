G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.91

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $20.20. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 6,207 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

