Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.58. Netlist shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 729,125 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

