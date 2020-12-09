Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expands By 11.0%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Insiders sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

COF opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

