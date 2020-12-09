Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.32

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $19.35. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 54,084 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
