Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.32

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $19.35. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 54,084 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.