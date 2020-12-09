Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.51

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.97. Hill International shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 988,655 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 676,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Hill International at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

