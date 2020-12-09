MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.67

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $6.23. MediciNova shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 117,364 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

