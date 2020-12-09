MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.67

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $6.23. MediciNova shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 117,364 shares.
Separately, BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
