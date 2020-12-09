iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.21 and last traded at $87.08. 423,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 662,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24.

