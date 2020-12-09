China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $9.92. China Finance Online shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 11,818 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.39.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
