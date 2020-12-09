China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $9.92. China Finance Online shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 11,818 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.39.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

