FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.70

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.70 and traded as high as $45.47. FRP shares last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 6,330 shares changing hands.

FRPH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.64.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,585 shares in the company, valued at $687,142.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $307,977. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FRP by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FRP by 43.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FRP by 502.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

