Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 7,406 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global Brokerage, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a number of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers.

