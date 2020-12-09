Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $8.99. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 162,988 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEO. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $916.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

