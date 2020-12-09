Spartacus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Shares Up 2.3%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 129,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 137,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Spartacus Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

