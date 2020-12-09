TD Securities Boosts Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$88.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$73.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.64. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 52-week low of C$41.75 and a 52-week high of C$96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.10 million and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The firm had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1500003 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

