Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Laurentian raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) alerts:

TSE:MEQ opened at C$73.70 on Tuesday. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a twelve month low of C$41.75 and a twelve month high of C$96.25. The company has a market cap of C$689.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The business had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.