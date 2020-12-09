Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. Analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

