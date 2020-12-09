Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

LCUT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $325.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

