iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.07 and last traded at $157.34. Approximately 7,382,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,758,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.