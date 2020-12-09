LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of LGIH opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LGI Homes by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

