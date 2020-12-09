Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCSH) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.99 and last traded at $83.02. 2,099,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,367,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75.

