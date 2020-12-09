$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 59,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 380.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $123.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

