Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.40

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.15 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.21.

Get Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) alerts:

TV stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trevali Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.