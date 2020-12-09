iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.87. 7,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 13,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.