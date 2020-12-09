Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

NYSE JBL opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

