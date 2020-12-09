Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KROS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $88.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

